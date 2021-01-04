© IANS



with isolated very heavy snowfall,

Kashmir was cut off from rest of the country on Monday as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road were"The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed due toespecially around Jawahar Tunnel," an official of the traffic control department said.He said snow clearance operations were in full swing and efforts were on to restore movement of stranded vehicles along the 260 kilometre road.The official said nearly 4500 vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essentials to the valley, are stranded along the highway at various places.The officials said south Kashmir''s Kulgam district received highest snowfall withAnantnag district has also received heavy snowfall between one foot and two feet, they said.The flight operations to and from Srinagar remained suspended for second consecutive day due to poor visibility, the officials said.The minimum temperature improved in most places in the valley due to the snowfall but still stayed below the freezing point, the officials said.Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius -- up from the previous night''s minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, they said.The minimum temperature in Gulmarg tourist resort remained unchanged at minus 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night compared to a night earlier.Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius - plunging from minus 1.45 degrees Celsius on the previous night, the officials said.Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Kupwara, in the north, minus 0.3 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, minus 1.4 degrees Celsius."Overall, the snowfall will continue from Sunday to Tuesday forenoon with the occasional break. This may lead to the disruption of surface and air transportation, water-logging in plains of Jammu and Srinagar cities," the MET Office said.Kashmir is currently under the grip of ''Chillai-Kalan'' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.While ''Chillai-Kalan'' - which began on December 21 -- will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long ''Chillai-Khurd'' (small cold) and a 10-day-long ''Chillai-Bachha'' (baby cold).Source: PTI