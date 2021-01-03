On 2 January 2021, at about 5:08 local time, a fireball as bright as the full Moon was spotted over the south of Spain. This bolide was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 230,000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about 113 km over Andalusia (south of Spain), and ended at a height of around 58 km.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).