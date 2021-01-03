© azertac/AP/Patrick Semansky



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturdayo provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq. He issued the warning on the anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. There was no immediate comment by Israel.No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.— putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war)," Zarif said in a tweet.Zarif wrote.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Zarif's remarks. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zarif's message.Esmail Ghaani, who succeeded Soleimani as head the elite Quds force, said on Friday Iran was still ready to respond.The U.S. military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran on Wednesday, but the bombers have since left the region.