A woman confronted in a store for not wearing a mask says what millions of Americans are thinking:
I'm not saying COVID is not real, I am saying I'm not sick. I'm not sick and asymptomatic spread has shown to be a myth. So why am I treated like a sick person?
...This is a lie and everyone's buying it... I am done. Tonight I reached a breaking point and I am done...
...I'm a healthy person. I'm not crazy. This is a psychosis, for everyone to put all this stuff on their face when they're healthy is insanity.
Cheers to the woman not wearing a mask in aisle four.
Comment: The rebellion is growing. From Covina, California: Salons are another frontline: