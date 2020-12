© unknown



"When no certificate of vote and list mentioned in sections 9 and 11 of this title from any State shall have been received by the President of the Senate or by the Archivist of the United States by the fourth Wednesday in December, after the meeting of the electors shall have been held, the President of the Senate ... shall request, by the most expeditious method available, the secretary of state of the State to send up the certificate..."

"That forces State Legislatures' hand. Pence can force the legislatures to reclaim their Constitutional power, hold a session, and appoint the Electoral College votes themselves as the Supreme Court did not address this issue."

Tom Pappert is the editor-in-chief of National File.

Ivan Raiklin says Vice President Pence can request states send Electoral College slates that actually reflect the will of the people.Citing the United States Constitution and U.S. Code, Constitutional Lawyer Ivan Raiklin says it isto instruct states to expeditiously send their Electoral College Certificates immediately if they have not been received.explains that:Beyond the allegations and evidence of widespread fraud presented by both President Donald Trump's legal team and independent lawyers and witnesses across the United States,Additionally,Should Pence take this action, he is then instructed by the law to request these states immediately send accurate Electoral College Certificates before January 6.Raiklin told National File thatAccording to Raiklin,from the Electoral College if Pence should refuse to accept them, andWhile many legal scholars have indicated there is ambiguity about how Electoral Votes are accepted, the media has maintained that Biden's electoral win was secured on December 14, and will be confirmed on January 20. However, Raiklin tells National File he is willing to defend his analysis."I challenge any attorney anywhere to fact check this. If you have a different legal analysis, prove it."after the House and Senate are deadlocked on whether battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin should be stricken from the total.President Trump and his Republican allies in the House of Representatives and potentially the Senate have been preparing for an Electoral College contest on January 6 that may well lead to a contingent election. According to Raiklin, this would spare the country from this almost wholly uncharted territory.