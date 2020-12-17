A fireball was spotted crossing the sky in the interior of the state of São Paulo on the night of Tuesday, December 15th. The space rock entered the Earth's atmosphere at 9:35 PM BRT, when it was captured by the cameras of stations RCP3, RCP4 and CRP1, located in the cities of Nhandeara and Indiaporã, both in SP and by another 5 cameras of Clima ao Vivo in São Paulo and Paraná .(Translated by google).