Observers map of event 7723-2020
© AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 88 reports (event 7723-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over MI, MN and WI on Wednesday, December 16th 2020 around 12:48 UT.

One video was uploaded to the AMS website: