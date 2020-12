© Reuters/Brendan McDermid/Mike Segar





Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Despite spending the campaign season painting himself as the anti-Trump, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has further followed in his predecessor's footsteps, appointing not one but two Goldman Sachs alums to his cabinet.who worked on the investment bank's Merchant Banking division for nearly two decades, will join Biden'sPolitico revealed on Monday. His erstwhilecurrently vice president of cyber threat intelligence at Goldman Sachs - has been appointed to theThe timing of the appointments is auspicious, coinciding with the Electoral College vote to officially certify Biden's victory. While it's not clear whether the Biden team deliberately chose to swear fealty to the bank that has become a byword for neoliberal excess after it was too late for electors to change their minds,on the campaign trail in 2016slammed by Democratic socialist rival Bernie Sanders over her refusal to release the transcripts of several highly-paid speeches she gave to the bank. Supposed transcripts of the speeches released by WikiLeaks ahead of the votesuggesting the candidate planned to hand regulatory power to the same people who'd broken the economy in 2008.And even formerunder whom Biden served as vice president, was lambasted by progressive Democrats for essentially allowing investment bank Citigroup to appoint his cabinet in the wake of thewhom Obama appointed as US trade representative,most of which the incoming president filled as advised And despite vowing to "drain the swamp" of Washington insiders, revolving-door lobbyists, and corrupt career criminals,as he prepared to take office in 2017.too, boasted a lengthy stint with the "vampire squid" before leaving in 2002 to work for a series of hedge funds. The hires earned Trump jeers from his supporters, who perhaps naively assumed the popular slogan meant he wouldn't shunt the swamp's slimiest slithering specimens directly into his cabinet.While the lack of daylight between Biden's and Trump's economic policies has shocked some,deriding so-called "Bidenomics" as more of the same American trickle-up neoliberalism designed to rip off the working class and line the pockets of the wealthy.leaving little doubt on who the fat cats' presidential pick might be.But a few deluded souls who genuinely believed they could push the establishment careerist "to the left" have taken the Biden campaign's decision to mix the worst aspects of Obama and Trump's pillage party as a personal affront.from the then-Federal Reserve chief(now tapped for Treasury secretary) to virulent anti-Sanders harpy(poised to become head of the Office of Management and Budget) - and Goldman Sachs and its fellow investment banks aren't even the most rapacious financial firms on the scene anymore.As usual, Biden's people have their finger squarely on the nation's pulse as they prepare to rip the still-beating heart out of the US' economic corpse:has been tapped to lead the cabinet's National Economic Council.Nevertheless, many of Biden's supporters celebrating his victory seem blind to the similarities between their hopes for real, ground-breaking change and those of supporters of both Obama and Trump. These hopes stubbornly persist even after the former VP assured his donors last year thatwhen he takes over.