Democratic State Senator Patricia Schachtner, one of Wisconsin's ten electors who cast the state's electoral votes for Joe Biden Monday, claimed that she was "indefinitely confined" to her home ahead of the November election, but pictures posted on her Facebook page show her out and about campaigning and enjoying leisure time away from home.Schachtner and her husband Joseph appear on the Wisconsin Elections Commission list of nearly 250,000 voters whoThe Wisconsin Elections Commission's list of indefinitely confined voters obtained by "The Dan O'Donnell Show" includes both Schachtner, a Democrat from Somerset who lost her bid for re-election last month, and her husband.The list does not include the date on which Schachtner first claimed to be indefinitely confined, but a review of her official Facebook page shows thatOn August 5, she posted a picture of herself (without a mask) while speaking at the opening of a new Kwik Trip store.Nearly two months later, she posted a picture of herself and her husband--who also claimed to be indefinitely confined--while "enjoying all the wonderful natural resources that our state has to offer."Schachtner also posted pictures of herself awarding Ted's Pizza Palace in Menominee with a Main Street Makeoever award and at an event with Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.Additionally, making "false statements in order to obtain an absentee ballot" is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine "of not more than $1,000, not more than six-months imprisonment or both."Shachtner was at the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison Monday to cast her ballot as one of Wisconsin's ten electors. Those ten, all Democratic politicians, party officials and other allies, voted unanimously to cast the state's electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.