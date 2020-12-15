© Reuters / Jeenah Moon



Police have neutralized a gunman outside St. John the Divine Church in Manhattan, after the suspect fired rounds into the air and at cops at the end of a Christmas choir show.The shooting took place at the steps of the cathedral at the very end of a Christmas choral concert, attended by 200 people, according to police and numerous witnesses who fled the scene in panic."He was shooting it up in the air and toward police," a police source told the New York Post, while a Reuters photographer heard the man shouting "Kill me!" and "Shoot me!"The motives of the shooter remain unclear, and his identity has yet to be released."I think we can all surmise the ill intentions of the proceeds of this bag," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.