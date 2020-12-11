How we got these secret documents:

Other revelations include:

Disgraced cabinet minister Catherine McKenna jetted to China for a three-day conference just months after the two Michaels were taken hostage

Trudeau sent nearly 200 CAF personnel to Wuhan in October of 2019 to participate in the Military World Games , a propaganda bonanza for China diplomatic reports that China is using its "belt and road" negotiations to demand that countries drop human rights complaints if they want trade deals

A disciplinary notice circulated this week on social media, which criticised a deputy programming director of the Suzhou city TV broadcasting organization for having accessed "harmful information on illegal websites" via Twitter, which had "seriously violated political discipline and political rules." The notice indicates that the individual will be removed from his post at the broadcaster and have their pay docked. It is unclear whether this signals a new trend in monitoring Party cadres online behaviour, or is a one-off event, but fits into the broader trend of increased monitoring of Twitter by authorities inside the Great Firewall, BEJING GR will continue to monitor.

Chinese use of a smartphone app to track Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang

Bureaucrats bizarre protocol of referring to accused fraudster and Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou as "Ms. Meng", but refusing to even mention the two Michaels by name

From: Payne, Nichola - OPB

Sent: January-28-19 6:48 PM

To: Nouvet, Antoine - IGR

CC: Hanley, Meghan - IGR; Bergeron, Jean-Francois - OPB

Subject: RE: the draft action memo and letter for USS



Classification: SECRET // CANADIAN EYES ONLY

Classification: SECRET // RESERVE AUX CANADIENS



Hi Antonie,



We are in the process of reviewing the draft, and had a couple questions/comments: Does DND/CAF have any upcoming bilateral events/initiatives in the near future that have been planned and may be cancelled? Our impression is that DND/CAF reluctance to engage with the PLA is not solely related to Ms. Meng's arrest and the consular cases - that there are other reasons behind their interest in dis-engaging. From our perspective it also perhaps to be related to a desire to be fully aligned with FEYs, particularly in the U.S., whose approach has shifted under the Trump Administration. We recall, for example, that back in December DND/CAF were keen to cancel the PLA's participation in the winter survival training following the request from DOD to do so. We also recall CDS's position on the SCS group sail back in September. From what I can tell, DND/CAF is also luke warm about engaging on peacekeeping and the potential security implications, despite it being a leaders...

Bureaucrats deriding concerns about military knowledge transfer to China as figments of the "Trump Administration"

Trudeau's approach to China

— and Trudeau raged at the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for canceling the training after China kidnapped Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.This is only one of many bombshell revelations in The China Files, a 34-page access to information document released by the Trudeau government to Rebel News, seen below.Documents that normally would have been completely blacked out by government censors were instead greyed out — the documents remain completely readable. Rebel News has chosen to black out a very small portion that would otherwise compromise the safety of an individual.In April of 2019, Rebel News first wrote to the government asking for any records corroborating a Russian report that Canada had sent a delegation to China for the 70th anniversary celebrations for the PLA Navy — a propaganda exercise held just months after the kidnapping of the two Michaels. The Trudeau government delayed replying to Rebel News for 19 months, but when they finally did, they not only confirmed their attendance at that macabre event, but listed other exchanges between the PLA and the CAF. Those include training Chinese commanders at the Canadian Forces College in Toronto, as well as other military facilities in Kingston.The CAF's decision to cancel the cold weather training panicked Trudeau, who demanded that Canada's military not cancel any more engagements with the PLA without explicit permission first, and that the news of the cancellation had to be told to the PLA gently, to let them save face.The China Files show thatisn't just his personal obsession — it's the official policy of his entire government and it has deeply infected Canada's civil service, too. Trudeau's right-hand man, Ian Shugart, wasand forcing our military to continue acting as if China, not the U.S., was our most important ally.As a public service, Rebel News is publishing the documents in full in the hopes that other reporters will continue to unlock the truth about how Trudeau is turning Canada away from our democratic allies, and towards the world's greatest dictatorship.