The Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of almost all state attorneys-general have sued Facebook for violation of the Sherman and Clayton antitrust acts over its ownership of WhatsApp and Instagram.The FTC lawsuit was announced on Wednesday, as New York AG Letitia James made public that 47 of her colleagues from 45 states - as well as the District of Columbia and Guam - were launching a separate antitrust challenge before a DC federal court.The lawsuit managed to unite Democrats and Republicans who are currently at odds over the US presidential election.Plaintiffs accused Facebook of having "monopoly power in the personal social networking market" in the US over the past decade, and illegally maintaining it by "deploying a buy-or-bury strategy that thwarts competition and harms both users and advertisers."Though bipartisan, the lawsuit follows through on the threats by congressional Democrats in October to break up Big Tech, accusing Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon of monopolistic practices.While the FTC cooperated with the coalition of attorneys-general,Calling social networking "central to the lives of millions of Americans," director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition Ian Conner said the agency's aim is "to roll back Facebook's anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive."Facebook stock dropped by almost four points following the announcements.