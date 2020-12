© Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise/SCNG



"act responsibly and do what they can to protect themselves and their family from contracting the virus. While the governor's office and the state has threatened action against violators, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department will not be blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle against Riverside County residents in the enforcement of the Governor's orders."

In a statement,while he dined in luxury , traveled, kept his own business open, and sent his kids to in-person private school.It is "very telling about his attitude toward California residents, his feelings about the virus, andBianco said.These metrics, Bianco said, "are not representative of true numbers and are disastrous for Riverside County."The sheriff's comments come as most regions in California are on the brink of another sweeping new lockdown in an attempt to curtail resurgent cases of the coronavirus.The California Department of Public Health on Saturday said the intensive care unit capacity in Southern California and Central Valley hospital had fallen below a 15% threshold that triggers the new measures, which include strict closures for businesses and a ban on gathering with anyone outside of your own household.Bianco suggested that threats coming from the governor's office appeared to be "part of the new goal to shift attention away from his and others' personal behavior with aBianco said. The sheriff then appealed to Riverside County residents' common sense by asking them toNewsom's office was not available for a request for comment.Bianco's refusal to enforce the governor's orders is not new. Earlier in the pandemic,