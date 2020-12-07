Heavy rain from 05 to 07 December caused more flooding in Iran. Previously 8 provinces were affected by floods in late November.The counties of Deylam and Genaveh in the province have also been badly affected.Flooding and heavy rain was also reported in Fars Province, in particular in the counties of Mamasani, Arsanjan, Abadeh, Kazerun, Khorrambid, Khonj, where Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have carried out flood rescues and evacuated 185 families. Local media said that areas of Khuzestan and Kerman and provinces have also been affected.At least 7 people have died in rain-related incidents in the country over the last few days. In Bushehr province, 1 person was swept away by flash floods while another died when a building collapsed. Five people died after a landslide buried several vehicles in Hormozgan province.This is the second spate of flooding in the country in 2 weeks. In late November, heavy rain caused flooding in the provinces of Ilam, Bushehr, Khuzestan, Fars, Qazvin, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Golestan and Lorestan.On 02 December, the Red Cross warned that heavy rains were expected to worsen. In advance, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) deployed 125 relief teams to vulnerable areas.According to figures from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Shiraz in Fars Province recorded 64 mm of rain in 24 hours to 06 December. Heavy rain has also affected northern areas of the country over the last few hours. Rasht in Gilan Province recorded 90.1mm in 24 hours to 07 December.