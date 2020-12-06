SNOW
That it snows in the mountains in December is not at all exceptional. But in recent hours, up to two meters of snow fell in the Alps and that causes problems here and there. There is also an avalanche danger in many places.

Traffic in particular will experience a lot of disruption on Sunday. There are currently no trains running on the Brenner Pass between Austria and Italy. Car traffic is also partly blocked.

There are power supply problems throughout South Tyrol, according to the civil defense. Some 1,400 firefighters have been active since Sunday morning. The highest avalanche warning applies in East Tyrol in Austria. That is why avalanches are generated spontaneously, some of them very large, the local authorities warn.



100 people evacuated

And there are also problems with rail and road traffic in Switzerland. In some places there are floods due to melted snow. In the Austrian village of Prägraten, another incident occurred on Saturday: a mass of snow fell on four houses and a car. No one was injured, but some 100 people had to be evacuated. Residents in the region are urged to stay indoors.

The situation is expected to improve only gradually, as another meter of snow is expected on Sunday.

© AFP
