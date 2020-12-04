Loud boom central New York
© 9 ABC News
Just after noon, many people across our region heard a loud boom and felt some shaking. People on social media are commenting that they heard the noise in Onondaga, Madison, and Oswego counties.

Here is a map of reported fireball sightings around the Northeast Wednesday afternoon.

According to the American Meteor Society, the sound heard across Central New York came at the same time witnesses reported seeing a meteor streaking across the sky in other areas not under dense cloud cover.

"We currently have 41 reports of this fireball." Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society told us. "It seems that central New York and northern Pennsylvania had cloudy skies and therefore did not see the fireball. If skies had been clear I'm certain that the trajectory would shift toward central NY, where the reports of sounds are numerous."


Update

According to NASA Meteor Watch, a large meteoroid entered Earth's atmosphere over Central New York between Rochester and Syracuse around noon on Wednesday.

The meteoroid was traveling westward at 56,000 miles per hour and broke into pieces at an altitude of approximately 22 miles, according to NASA Meteor Watch.It produced a bright flash and then booms that were heard by many people in our area.

As of right now, only one video of the actual meteor has been found, so they do not know the orbit of the object just yet.

The "fireball" was bright enough to be shown on the Geostationary Lightning Mapper onboard the GOES 16 weather satellite.