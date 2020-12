© AP



© Orange County Register via ZUMA Wire



A new California wildfire forced residents to flee their homes early Thursday after the blaze exploded in high windsaccording to officials.After an already record-breaking year of wildfires , California was again hit late Wednesday whenIt rapidly spread across the region inand by Thursday was burning about 4,000 acres, the Orange County Fire Association (OCFA) said on Twitter alongside dramatic video clips."We have received reports that there may be multiple structures damaged from the fire," the fire department said , saying they were "in the process of verifying the number involved and the extent of damage."Dramatic video showed the region once again overwhelmed with red skies as officials ordered mandatory evacuations.More than 500 firefighters backed by helicopters were battling the blaze, which by Thursdayofficials said.by late Wednesday and was considering de-energizing lines serving about 271,000 customers in seven counties throughout the windy period, which could last into Saturday."We recognize losing power is disruptive, and we sincerely thank our customers for their patience and understanding," the utility said.California already has experienced its worst-ever year for wildfires withAt least 31 people have been killed and 10,500 homes and other structures damaged or destroyed.