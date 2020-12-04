12-inches

Winter weather moved through Kansas Thursday morning, bringing slick roads that led crashes and slide offs across Wichita.Westbound Kellogg saw delays all morning after a crash near Washington. Northbound 235 was in a similar situation after a crash near 29th N. There were other crashes across the area, but no serious injuries were reported.The highest snowfall amount recorded in Wichita so far is 2.4-inches. That came from the 21st and Maize area. 1.7-inches of snow was recorded at the Eisenhower airport.Snowfall amounts pick up as you head west, especially to the southwest. 5.5-inches of snow was recorded in Kingman County, near Zedna. Pratt saw 4.5-inches. Below is a breakdown of storm reports.Coldwater, Comanche County,Plains City, Meade County,Ashland, Clark County, 9-inchesLiberal, Seward County, 4-inchesDodge City, Ford County, 3.5-inchesMedicine Lodge, Barber County, 3-inchesGoddard, Sedgwick County, 2.2-inchesAnthony, Harper County, 0.5-inches