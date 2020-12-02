Image of measuring tape in snow in Cuyahoga County from winter storm on Dec. 1, 2020.
The National Weather Service has released its 24-hour snowfall total following Monday night's winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places.

The totals were released late Tuesday night after a collaborative measuring effort from "highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters and media," the NWS said in its report.


Ashland County

Hayesville—6.3 inches

Ashtabula County

South Madison—20.7 inches
Orwell—19.6 inches
Cherry Valley—18.2 inches
Trumbull—16.5 inches
Pierport— 15.5 inches
Monroe Center—10.2 inches
Kelloggsville—10.0 inches
Geneva—6.0 inches
Edgewood— 3.6 inches
Ashtabula—2.8 inches

Cuyahoga County

Lyndhurst—22.0 inches
Chagrin Falls—19.9 inches
Shaker Heights— 18.0 inches
Solon— 17.6 inches
Seven Hills— 16.9 inches
Parma— 14.5 inches
South Euclid— 15.1 inches
Cleveland Heights—14.9 inches
North Royalton—14.6 inches
Westlake—14.3 inches
Strongsville—13.5 inches
Old Brooklyn— 10.5 inches
Euclid—3.1 inches

Erie County

Huron— 7.0 inches

Geauga County

South Thompson— 24.0 inches
Chardon—22 inches
Burton—18.0 inches
Montville—18.0 inches
South Russell— 15.7 inches
South Madison—13.0 inches

Lake County

NW Concord— 24.6 inches
WNW Concord—16.5 inches
SE Concord— 16.4 inches
Waite Hill— 14.3 inches
Painesville—12.0 inches
Kirtland Hills—11.7 inches
E Mentor— 9.5 inches
SSE Mentor—7.9 inches

Lorain County

Elyria— 14.0 inches
SE Elyria—12.5 inches
NE North Ridgeville—12.3 inches

Portage County

Streetsboro—8.3 inches
Mogadore—4.3 inches

Richland County

Mifflin—6.8 inches
Mansfield—6.3 inches

Stark County

Canal Fulton—5.5 inches
Waynesburg—4.8 inches
Canton—4.0 inches
South Alliance—inches

Summit County

Sagamore Hills_14.2 inches
Boston Heights—11.5 inches
Bath—10.8 inches
Cuyahoga Falls—8.0 inches
Fairlawn—6.7 inches
Barberton—3.0 inches


Find more information on snow totals, including the time of measurement here.