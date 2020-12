© News 5 Cleveland



The National Weather Service has released its 24-hour snowfall total following Monday night's winter storm thatThe totals were released late Tuesday night after a collaborative measuring effort from "highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters and media," the NWS said in its report.Hayesville—6.3 inchesSouth Madison—inchesOrwell—inchesCherry Valley—inchesTrumbull—inchesPierport—inchesMonroe Center—10.2 inchesKelloggsville—10.0 inchesGeneva—6.0 inchesEdgewood— 3.6 inchesAshtabula—2.8 inchesLyndhurst—inchesChagrin Falls—inchesShaker Heights—inchesSolon—inchesSeven Hills—inchesParma—inchesSouth Euclid—inchesCleveland Heights—inchesNorth Royalton—inchesWestlake—inchesStrongsville—inchesOld Brooklyn— 10.5 inchesEuclid—3.1 inchesHuron— 7.0 inchesSouth Thompson—Chardon—inchesBurton—inchesMontville—inchesSouth Russell—inchesSouth Madison—inchesNW Concord—WNW Concord—inchesSE Concord—inchesWaite Hill—inchesPainesville—inchesKirtland Hills—11.7 inchesE Mentor— 9.5 inchesSSE Mentor—7.9 inchesElyria—inchesSE Elyria—inchesNE North Ridgeville—inchesStreetsboro—8.3 inchesMogadore—4.3 inchesMifflin—6.8 inchesMansfield—6.3 inchesCanal Fulton—5.5 inchesWaynesburg—4.8 inchesCanton—4.0 inchesSouth Alliance—inchesSagamore Hills_inchesBoston Heights—11.5 inchesBath—10.8 inchesCuyahoga Falls—8.0 inchesFairlawn—6.7 inchesBarberton—3.0 inchesFind more information on snow totals, including the time of measurement here