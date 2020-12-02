© Mike Frialde/INQUIRER.net



Five volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Taal Volcano in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Wednesday.In its 8 a.m. volcano bulletin, Phivolcs saidWeak to moderate degassing activity in Daang Kastila Trail were also recorded in the volcano.The agency also noted that the northwestern part of the Taal Caldera still has inflation while the southwestern part showed no changes after the Taal eruption.Inflation and ground deformation may indicate magmatic processes occurring beneath the volcanoes' edifice, according to Phivolcs.Entry to the TVI, the volcano's permanent danger zone, remains strictly prohibited.The agency advised local government units to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.