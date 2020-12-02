Taal Volcano (taken October 26, 2020).
Five volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Taal Volcano in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Wednesday.

In its 8 a.m. volcano bulletin, Phivolcs said Taal Volcano also emitted steam-laden plumes at the main crater vents.

Weak to moderate degassing activity in Daang Kastila Trail were also recorded in the volcano.

The agency also noted that the northwestern part of the Taal Caldera still has inflation while the southwestern part showed no changes after the Taal eruption.

Inflation and ground deformation may indicate magmatic processes occurring beneath the volcanoes' edifice, according to Phivolcs.

Alert Level 1 has been placed over Taal Volcano, since its phreatic eruption last January. This means that the situation there remains "abnormal," and that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsion of volcanic gas may occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

Entry to the TVI, the volcano's permanent danger zone, remains strictly prohibited.

The agency advised local government units to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.