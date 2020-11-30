© Government of Andhra Pradesh



The state government of Andhra Pradesh, India, report severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall following the passage of Cyclone Nivar.Cyclone Nivar made landfall to the north of Puducherry on 26 November 2020, causing severe wind damage and some flooding in low-lying areas of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.Nivar also brought heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh, where flooding has affected Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa districts. Six flood-related fatalities were reported in Chittoor district and 2 in Kadapa.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, carried out an aerial survey of the affected districts on 28 November. Later the Chief Minister announce relief measures for affected families.