A mobile crane working on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT collapsed into the ground on Monday evening.The incident occurred at Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road around 6 p.m.Toronto Fire said the crane operator was not injured, while another worker suffered a minor injury.On Tuesday, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the injured worker slipped and bruised his knee and has been released from hospital.Fire officials said it is believed that water erosion caused the ground to crumble.A mobile crane sits about 10 feet off the ground, and has since been lifted out of the sinkhole.The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.