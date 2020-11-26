[Below is an abridged version of Dr. Tony Phillip's excellent article-the full version of which is available at spaceweatherarchive.com, dated November 22, 2020.]
STEVE (Strong Thermal Velocity Enhancement) is a relatively recent discovery, first spotted and photographed by Canadian citizen scientists around 10 years ago. It looks like an aurora, but it is not. The purple glow is caused by hot (3000 °C) rivers of gas flowing through Earth's magnetosphere faster than 13,000 mph. This distinguishes it from auroras, which are ignited by energetic particles raining down from space.
"Citizen scientists have been photographing these green streaks for years," says Joshua Semeter of Boston University, lead author of the new paper. "Now we're beginning to understand what they are."
There is a dawning realization that STEVE is more than just a purple ribbon, as photographers routinely catch it flowing over a sequence of green vertical pillars known as the "picket fence" (example shown below).
And now, Semeter's team has identified yet another curiosity: "Beneath the picket fence, photographers often catch little horizontal streaks of green light," explains Semeter: "This is what we studied in our paper."
Entitled The Mysterious Green Streaks Below STEVE, Semeter's research involved gathering as many images of these little horizontal streaks as possible, and citizen scientists across North America and New Zealand were only too happy to help:
1. The streaks are not in fact streaks, they are instead point-like balls of gas moving horizontally through the sky. In photos, the 'green cannonballs' are smeared into streaks by the exposure time of the cameras.
2. The cannonballs are typically 350 meters wide, and located about 105 km above Earth's surface.
3. The color of the cannonballs is pure green-much moreso than ordinary green auroras, reinforcing the conclusion that they are different phenomena.
So, what exactly are STEVE's green cannonballs?
Semeter and his team believe they are a sign of turbulence: "During strong geomagnetic storms, the plasma river that gives rise to STEVE flows at extreme supersonic velocities. Turbulent eddies and whirls dump some of their energy into the green cannonballs."
This idea may explain their prevalence of late: given ongoing waning of Earths magnetic field (thought to be tied to a GSM and Pole Shift), geomagnetic storms could-well be having a bigger impact closer to the ground, with streams of plasma penetrating deeper into Earth's atmosphere.
Semeter's musings may also explain their pure color, writes Dr. Phillips. Auroras tend to be a mixture of hues caused by energetic particles raining down through the upper atmosphere. The 'rain' strikes atoms, ions, and molecules of oxygen and nitrogen over a wide range of altitudes. A hodge-podge of color naturally results from this chaotic process. STEVE's cannonballs, on the other hand, are monochromatic. Local turbulence excites only oxygen atoms in a relatively small volume of space, producing a pure green at 557.7 nm; there is no mixture.
"It all seems to fit together, but we still have a lot to learn," concludes Semeter. "Advancing this physics will benefit greatly from the continued involvement of citizen scientists."
