© FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Flooding the the center of Israel following heavy rains.
Rescue teams came to the rescue of dozens of people as heavy rain caused flooding and power outages nationwide over the weekend, an MDA spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

Snow also fell on Mount Hermon on Saturday morning for the first time this season.

The Arava Rescue Unit reported on Saturday evening that they had rescued a group of 35 hikers, all above the age of 50, who had been reported missing earlier in the day in the Makhtesh HaKatan (Small Crater) area in southern Israel.

According to the report, the group left Mitzpeh Tamar on their way to the Ashmedai Gate (also known as "the devils gate,") which lies at the entrance to the small crater, losing the trail after nightfall.


The group's bus driver was waiting for them to exit the crater near Devil's Gate. However, when he saw that they were not arriving on time and that he wasn't able to contact them, he called the Rescue Unit.

The Rescue Unit announced that they had successfully rescued the group, though the rescue took longer than expected. after they learned that 4 members of the group had split up from the rest to climb a mountain, look for a cell signal and call for help.

The group and the Rescue Unit were evacuated to the scheduled rendezvous point, where they received warm blankets and treatment for minor wounds.

An elderly couple trapped in their home by rising flood waters were rescued by emergency services, the Israel Fire and Rescue Services said and flooding also caused a couple and their baby to be trapped in their car on a car-elevator in Tel Aviv before they were rescued safely, according to Israel Hayom.


Some 20 more people, including elderly residents, were also rescued from a number of buildings on Ha'atzma'ut street in Ness Ziona on Saturday after water engulfed homes and parked cars, according to Ynet News.

In Haifa on Saturday afternoon, a large number of rescue workers worked to free people in Kiryat Eliezer, Bat Galim and Ein Hayam where flooding occurred and several streets were blocked.

Three people were evacuated from a flooded apartment in Tel Aviv and MDA teams rescued four people from flooded cars in three separate incidents in the center of the country.

Many basements were flooded in Rishon Lezion and MDA teams were called to rescue two men and two women in three separate incidents.

Police diverted traffic in Tel Aviv as roads became impassable Saturday, according to Ynet.

Because of the expected rains, on Friday, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority said that many hiking trails would be closed because of fears of deadly flash floods.