RESCUE
Two calves were rescued today after they became hopelessly trapped when the pair fell in a newly formed, very large, and deep sinkhole near Springfield.

Crews with North Robertson Fire and Rescue, Robertson County Emergency Management Agency, Robertson County Emergency Medical Services, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Robertson County Sheriff's Department, and Springfield Fire conducted the rescue operation Tuesday. The farm is located on William Woodard Rd. MAP

The calves somehow survived the fall into the 40-foot deep, 30-foot diameter sinkhole. Officials said, like a kid, they are young and likely were able to take getting bumped around a little.

rescue
The calves were lucky because the rescue teams going after them likely had more than a million hours of combined training for this exact situation.

Officials tell Smokey Barn News that the sinkhole tapped into a cave system and the calves were found at the bottom. The rescue operation started after the owner of the calves realized the pair were gone and went looking for them. After finding the sinkhole, the pair could be heard "mooing" from the depths below.

sinkhole
sinkhole
