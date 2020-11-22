© AP



© Reuters



About 23 mortar shells slammed into different parts of the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least eight people and wounding 31 others, an official said., Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said. No one took immediate responsibility for the early morning attack that also targeted the posh Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, which houses diplomatic missions.In a tweet, Iran's embassy in Kabul in confirmed that a rocket came down in the courtyard of the embassy compound and "a number of shrapnel" hit the embassy's main building,, without specifying the equipment."Fortunately the incident has no casualty and all the staff are in good health," said the tweet.As well as insurgent groups, there are several heavily armed warlords with militias living in Kabul with long-standing animosities against each other.The mortar barrage, though progress has been slow. UN Secretary of State Miketo press for a reduction in violence in his meetings with both the Taliban and government negotiating teams. The Taliban have mostly ignored such previous requests.Pompeo told members of the government's team, at the outset of their meeting, that America will "sit on the side and help where we can" in the peace negotiations.Pompeo also met with the Taliban's co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.There are many within the Afghan government who want February's US-Taliban peace deal scrapped. President-elect Joe Biden has previously advocated a small, intelligence based force in Afghanistan to focus on counterterrorism.Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the government's High Council for Reconciliation, condemned the attack in a tweet calling it a "cowardly" act. The council oversees the government's negotiating team at the table with the Taliban in Doha.of the capital, said Kabul police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz.Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months with increasingly horrific attacks often claimed by Islamic State group affiliate. The Taliban have also continued near daily assaults on beleaguered Afghan government forces.There have been increasing calls for a ceasefire if peace talks are to continue. The Taliban have been steadfast in their refusal, demanding that any truce be part of the negotiations.