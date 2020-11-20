Managing a divided Europe

Establishing a mutually acceptable status-quo

A divided Europe under a US-Chinese duopoly

Limited objectives

By Glenn Diesen, an Associate Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway and an editor at the Russia in Global Affairs journal. Follow him on Twitter @glenndiesen

Russia and France have different objectives,which threatens stability.Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Union to reconsider policies towards Russia and improve relations. The French President's move deserves a favourable response as rapprochement is sadly now a politically bold move in the Euro-Atlantic community.France has also requested a role in establishing lasting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh. Paris approved of Turkey's collaboration with radical militant groups in Syria, although now objects as Ankara exports the same fighters to Libya and the South Caucasus. Paris has traditionally depicted all anti-Russian Chechens as freedom fighters, albeit it now calls for greater anti-terrorism cooperation with Moscow.Russia has become more capable of balancing Western unilateralism in recent years, yet Russia should also support multilateral alternatives.in its last stand for global hegemony,as a security provider embroiled with Cold War rhetoric, andTensions between Russia and France derive from the failure to reach a post-Cold War settlement that removed the dividing lines in Europe.Macron seeks French leadership in a sovereign and strengthened EU, which does not entail including Russia in a shared European security architecture. Meanwhile,Keeping in mind these realities, a Russian-French partnership would be limited to mitigating and managing the dividing lines in Europe.France has been a supporter of the zero-sum policies in Ukraine and the subsequent anti-Russian sanctions. However, Paris has also recognised that the effort to encircle and isolate Russia has failed.Macron is deeply critical of Russia, yet he cautioned:that reaches out to Moscow to prevent Russia from cosying up to China.The expansionist impulse of the EU and NATO prevents a new status-quo from establishing itself, which shatters any hopes of stability and cooperation with Russia. Yet, France has historically been more apprehensive towards EU expansionism as the German economy has been the main benefactor of the contemporary drang nach osten. The continued French hesitation with further expansion into the Balkans should be welcomed as pause in the EU's quest for exclusive influence.Cooperation with the EU in the shared neighbourhood is not feasible asBrussels has also been reluctant to establish cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and Washington has expressed its intention to destroy the Russian-led economic club.In contrast, France has signaled a less hostile foreign policy by calling for cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, which could replace the winner-takes-all mentality with mutually beneficial inter-regional solutions.as a fragmenting and insecure bloc will likely seek unity in opposition to the Russian bogeyman. However, an EU army would reduce the excessive dependence on the US and thus enable a more independent foreign policy. By establishing EU military competencies, Paris would also have a greater role in an increasingly German-dominated Europe.Macron's talk of "European sovereignty", "strategic autonomy" is a step in the right direction. Macron is refashioning himself as a modern Charles de Gaulle, seeking to rid Europe of its vassalage status.The militarised division of the old continent weakens both the EU and Russia at a time when the US and China emerge as the main powers.France and Russia share the objective of not becoming political objects in the US-Chinese duopoly.Macron recognises "we are undoubtedly experiencing the end of Western hegemony over the world" and opined thatIn the multipolar world,Washington therefore becomes more reliant on economic coercion to ensure the Europeans fall in line. Washington has previously sanctioned France for trading with US adversaries, and Paris now seeks greater financial and technological sovereignty to limit US judicial extraterritoriality.[undetermined]The second Secretary-General to the UN famously remarked thatA Russian-French partnership would similarly not resolve the problem of European dividing lines as the foundation for conflicts. However, the policies advocated by Paris would at least make it possible to mitigate and manage the consequences of the security architecture inherited from the Cold War.