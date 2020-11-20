Meteor fireball over Austria
© AMS/Herbert R.
The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received 34 reports (event 6819-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Oberösterreich, Sachsen, Salzburg, Saxony, Tirol, Upper Austria and Veneto on Thursday, November 19th 2020 around 03:46 UT.

For this event, they received 2 videos and 5 photos.