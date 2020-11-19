© Al Drago for The New York Times



President Donald Trump's campaign is hosting a press conference at the Republican National Committee in Washington, DC, on Thursday, where the president's lawyers are expected to lay out a "viable path to victory."The press conference will feature former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis.The update follows reports of discrepancies in hand-recounts, threats of intimidation against Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and looming questions over the voting software used in 28 states.WATCH LIVE:Trump previewed the press conference in a Thursday morning tweet."Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place,Trump said:Guiliani said, "This is not a singular voter fraud in one state. The pattern repeats itself in a number of states. Almost exactly the same pattern. Which, to any experienced investigator...would suggest that there was a plan from a centralized place to execute [voter fraud]."