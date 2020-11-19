AMS observers map (event 6742-2020)
© American Meteor Society (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 54 reports (event 6742-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over AR, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MO, NE, OH, TN and WI on Wednesday, November 18th 2020 around 11:24 UT.

For this event, they received 2 videos.



