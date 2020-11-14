Meteor fireball over Albany, MO
© YouTube/American Meteor Society (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 16 reports (event 6561-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over IA, KS, MN, MO, NE and OK on Thursday, November 12th 2020 around 01:05 UT.

A video from Daniel B, a resident in Albany, Missouri was uploaded to their website.