© Westsidesaint



© IMO



A huge fireball over the US stunned hundreds of residents across mid-northeast US, with some claiming they "almost thought it was a plane crashing".A large fireball dazzled onlookers across the US when it entered the atmosphere on November 14. The fireball was so bright some people claimed to be "frightened".Tens of people swarmed to the International Meteor Organisation (IMO) to report their sighting.Mel stated: "My spouse and I both saw this event while driving and initially thought it was a plane or drone falling from the sky."It only lasted 1-2 seconds but was clearly out ahead of us by sever [sic] hundred feet."We passed under an overpass (less than 1 second of time), I could still see it through the overpass, and when we came out on the other side it was gone."There was no flash of light, the light simply disappeared."Ben said: "I grew up looking at shooting stars and it was by far the largest I've ever seen."I was looking at a plane towards the north and it was so bright I saw it from the corner of my eye and was able to say 'woah woah woah' and my friend I was with was able to turn and observe it as well."It was heading almost straight down and got brightest about 3/4 the way down and then decreased in brightness."- almost thought it was a plane crashing it was so big and bright!"Fireballs are produced when meteors or other small space rocks burst through the atmosphere of Earth.Air seeps into the pockets of these small space rocks, pushing them apart and causing them to explode.The IMO said: "Fireballs are meteors that appear brighter than normal."Due to the velocity at which they strike the Earth's atmosphere, fragments larger than one millimetre have the capability to produce a bright flash as they streak through the heavens above."These bright meteors are what we call fireballs and they often strike fear and awe for those who witness them."