Below you can find a selection of some objects for which we recently made follow-up observations at the "Osservatorio Salvatore di Giacomo, Agerola, ITALY" (MPC code L07; Observers E. Guido, A. Catapano, F. Coccia) while they still were on the NEOCP list. More details about the telescope, the magnitude, number of images & exposition, asteroid speed & PA etc. are on the images. Click on each image for a bigger version. All the processing has been made with TYCHO software by D. Parrott.

2020 VX5 (neocp designation C3WZUQ2) is an Apollo-type asteroid discovered by G96 Mt. Lemmon Survey on November 15, 2020. This asteroid has an estimated size of 55 m - 120 m (H=23.4) and it had a close approach with Earth at about 29 LD (Lunar Distances = ~384,000 kilometers) or 0.074 AU (1 AU = ~150 million kilometers) at 1950 UT on 11 Nov. 2020.
2020 VX5
© Remanzacco Blogspot

2020 VN1 (neocp designation A10sCsG) is an Aten-type asteroid discovered by T05 ATLAS-HKO, Haleakala on November 10, 2020. This asteroid has an estimated size of 7.3 m - 16 m (H=27.8) and it had a close approach with Earth at about 1.19 LD (Lunar Distances = ~384,000 kilometers) or 0.00306 AU (1 AU = ~150 million kilometers) at 0757 UT on 07 Nov. 2020.
2020 VN1
© Remanzacco Blogspot
2020 VF1 (neocp designation X71128) is a Centaur-type object discovered by D29 Purple Mountain Observatory, XuYi Station on November 08, 2020. At the discovery time it was at about 9.7 AU from the Sun.

2020 VF1
© Remanzacco Blogspot
2020 VM1 (neocp designation P219ias) is an Apollo-type asteroid discovered by F52 Pan-STARRS 2, Haleakala November 08, 2020. This asteroid has an estimated size of 190 m - 420 m (H=20.8) and it had a close approach with Earth at about 73 LD (Lunar Distances = ~384,000 kilometers) or 0.18 AU (1 AU = ~150 million kilometers) at 2033 UT on 01 Nov. 2020.

2020 VM1
© Remanzacco Blogspot