Landslide in Dabeiba, Antioquia, Colombia, November 2020

Landslide in Dabeiba, Antioquia, Colombia, November 2020
Heavy rain in Antioquia Department of Colombia has triggered a massive landslide and caused rivers to overflow.

A landslide occurred in Dabeiba Municipality on 13 November, destroying buildings and roads in the area.

According to the department's disaster agency Dapard, as of 16 November, at least 4 people were dead and 7 were still missing. Eight survivors have been found.

There is currently a wide scale search and rescue operation involving a team of over 350 people from the country's National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD). UNGRD said 187 people who were in high-risk areas have been evacuated by air to the safe shelters set up by the municipal administration.



A total of 497 people have been affected from 180 families. Twenty people were reported injured. The landslide destroyed 67 homes and damaged 104 other, along with 3 schools and 5.5 km of roads.

Dapard also reported flooding in the department after heavy rainfall caused the Penderisco River to break its banks in Urrao. At least 2 bridges were damaged or destroyed, limiting access to some remote areas.

Social Media