Social Media

Comisiones del @DapardAntioquia y @ObrasAntioquia presentes en #Dabeiba evalúan afectaciones generadas por temporada de lluvias.



Atendemos la situación UNIDOS con Consejos Municipales de Gestión de Riesgo, autoridades locales, fuerza pública, organismos de socorro y emergencia. pic.twitter.com/qxH24DDgF9 — Gobernación de Antioquia (@GobAntioquia) November 14, 2020

En Urrao por fuertes lluvias se presenta creciente del río Penderisco generando inundaciones en varios sectores, afectaciones en puentes La Magdalena, el que conecta a la vereda San José-Pabón y uno más que colapsó. Cmgrd realiza evaluación de afectaciones. Dapard atento. pic.twitter.com/shOgIRLVC2 — Dapard Antioquia (@DapardAntioquia) November 14, 2020

Heavy rain in Antioquia Department of Colombia has triggered a massive landslide and caused rivers to overflow.A landslide occurred in Dabeiba Municipality on 13 November, destroying buildings and roads in the area.According to the department's disaster agency Dapard, as of 16 November, at least 4 people were dead and 7 were still missing. Eight survivors have been found.There is currently a wide scale search and rescue operation involving a team of over 350 people from the country's National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD). UNGRD said 187 people who were in high-risk areas have been evacuated by air to the safe shelters set up by the municipal administration.A total of 497 people have been affected from 180 families. Twenty people were reported injured.