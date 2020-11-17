A landslide occurred in Dabeiba Municipality on 13 November, destroying buildings and roads in the area.
According to the department's disaster agency Dapard, as of 16 November, at least 4 people were dead and 7 were still missing. Eight survivors have been found.
There is currently a wide scale search and rescue operation involving a team of over 350 people from the country's National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD). UNGRD said 187 people who were in high-risk areas have been evacuated by air to the safe shelters set up by the municipal administration.
A total of 497 people have been affected from 180 families. Twenty people were reported injured. The landslide destroyed 67 homes and damaged 104 other, along with 3 schools and 5.5 km of roads.
Dapard also reported flooding in the department after heavy rainfall caused the Penderisco River to break its banks in Urrao. At least 2 bridges were damaged or destroyed, limiting access to some remote areas.
Social Media
Comisiones del @DapardAntioquia y @ObrasAntioquia presentes en #Dabeiba evalúan afectaciones generadas por temporada de lluvias.— Gobernación de Antioquia (@GobAntioquia) November 14, 2020
Atendemos la situación UNIDOS con Consejos Municipales de Gestión de Riesgo, autoridades locales, fuerza pública, organismos de socorro y emergencia. pic.twitter.com/qxH24DDgF9
En Urrao por fuertes lluvias se presenta creciente del río Penderisco generando inundaciones en varios sectores, afectaciones en puentes La Magdalena, el que conecta a la vereda San José-Pabón y uno más que colapsó. Cmgrd realiza evaluación de afectaciones. Dapard atento. pic.twitter.com/shOgIRLVC2— Dapard Antioquia (@DapardAntioquia) November 14, 2020