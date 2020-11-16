Earth Changes
Let it snow! Hawaii summits get an early dusting
Ben Gutierrez
Hawaii News Now
Sun, 15 Nov 2020 14:38 UTC
Hawaii News Now
Sun, 15 Nov 2020 14:38 UTC
Cold temperatures aloft combined with some moisture to give the state's two tallest mountains a dusting of snow overnight.
Web cams near the summits of both mountains on the Big Island showed a thin coat of snow on the ground.
The National Weather Service said temperatures were cold enough Sunday morning to support more snow showers, but no significant accumulations were expected.
You won't be able to get to the summit area of Mauna Kea to get a firsthand look, as the road is closed at the visitor center at the 9,200-foot elevation due to the snow, freezing weather and high humidity that can cause hazardous driving conditions.
Mauna Kea is the state's tallest mountain with an elevation of 13,803 feet above sea level. Mauna Loa, which is still an active volcano, rises to 13,678 feet.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Let it snow! Hawaii summits get an early dusting
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Next crisis bigger than COVID" - Power grid/finance down - WEF Cyber polygon
- Record-breaking winds shake ground, send debris flying in Ontario
- US spied on Scandinavian countries, defence industries, report says
- California judge rules Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped authority with mail ballot order
- The British Twitter Stasi
- UC Berkeley professor calls for 'transphobic' book to be BURNED & replaced with 'own propaganda,' later claims it was a 'joke'
- Are phone networks now censoring links about election fraud?
- Anthony Fauci's new COVID-19 guidance: 'Do what you're told'
- Unlikely Plan B? Trump could receive second term from U.S. House in 'contingent election'
- Asteroid 2020 VT4 breaks record for the closest asteroid flyby
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines
- Biden's Pentagon transition team members funded by the arms industry
- Dominion Voting Systems shares floor space with George Soros group, partnered with Soros friend
- Michigan's governor-tyrant Gretchen Whitmer, whose previous lockdown orders were ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL, imposes new restrictions
- It will never be enough: Fascist Fauci sez wearing masks and social distancing will still be needed even after getting vaccine
- Sharing political opinions now 'irresponsible': Woke mob demands Disney sack Gina Carano after 'Mandalorian' star mocks Democrats
- With Sputnik V, Russia takes on Western Big Pharma giants in fight for multi-billion-dollar global Covid-19 vaccine business
- Escaping the urban liberal hellscape: 300,000 households flee as lockdowns & surging crime sour residents on the Big Apple
- Wishful thinking: MSM rush to report Trump 'concedes' election... in tweet where he says Left 'rigged' the vote - dolt Bolton tells GOP to accept results
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Next crisis bigger than COVID" - Power grid/finance down - WEF Cyber polygon
- US spied on Scandinavian countries, defence industries, report says
- California judge rules Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped authority with mail ballot order
- Anthony Fauci's new COVID-19 guidance: 'Do what you're told'
- Biden's Pentagon transition team members funded by the arms industry
- Dominion Voting Systems shares floor space with George Soros group, partnered with Soros friend
- It will never be enough: Fascist Fauci sez wearing masks and social distancing will still be needed even after getting vaccine
- Wishful thinking: MSM rush to report Trump 'concedes' election... in tweet where he says Left 'rigged' the vote - dolt Bolton tells GOP to accept results
- The Dominion software story keeps getting worse
- Big data to the rescue: The Electoral College meets data pattern science
- George Galloway: Kiss of death. Winner of the most coveted Henry Kissinger endorsement is...Joe Biden
- China congratulates Joe Biden on winning the presidential election
- Who's a fraud? Tax filings reveal Biden cancer charity spent millions on salaries, zero on research
- DNA, mRNA vaccines of the future!
- US - UK Intelligence agencies declare cyber war on independent media that presents a challenge to the vaccination agenda
- Trump must out the 'Deep State'
- Covid-19: Politicization, "corruption," and suppression of science
- Labour calls for emergency censorship laws to "stamp out" pro-choice vaccination content
- 7 Democrats who violated coronavirus guidance as Left moves to cancel Thanksgiving
- Unelected officials override the President to continue wars (but only kooks believe in the Deep State)
- The British Twitter Stasi
- UC Berkeley professor calls for 'transphobic' book to be BURNED & replaced with 'own propaganda,' later claims it was a 'joke'
- Are phone networks now censoring links about election fraud?
- Unlikely Plan B? Trump could receive second term from U.S. House in 'contingent election'
- Michigan's governor-tyrant Gretchen Whitmer, whose previous lockdown orders were ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL, imposes new restrictions
- Sharing political opinions now 'irresponsible': Woke mob demands Disney sack Gina Carano after 'Mandalorian' star mocks Democrats
- With Sputnik V, Russia takes on Western Big Pharma giants in fight for multi-billion-dollar global Covid-19 vaccine business
- Escaping the urban liberal hellscape: 300,000 households flee as lockdowns & surging crime sour residents on the Big Apple
- Protests again shake Belarus on Sunday as security forces launch sweeping crackdown
- F(und) the police: Minneapolis allocates $500k to hire cops from other departments amid officer shortage - imagine that!
- Michigan GOP lawmakers demand fraud audit before the election is certified
- Bay Area food bank now serves 500K working-poor as demand 'doubles'
- Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags - Documentary
- Georgian opposition demonstrators return to the streets to call for repeat elections
- Violence in Washington as mobs of BLM and Antifa wait till marches are over to attack Trump supporters at Washington rally
- Lisbon's hospitality workers protest lockdown, hundreds march for freedom in Frankfurt
- Matt Braynard 's Election Data Team to call 1.25 million voters over anomalies in 6 contested states
- The number of illegitimate votes identified in four swing states are enough to overturn election
- Best of the Web: Russ Ramsland, cybersecurity expert, explains the electronic vote steal operation
- The Canadian military declares war on and terrorizes Canadians
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Trench fever found in 3rd century Christian community in Roman Syracuse
- Adapt 2030: Submerged medieval settlements - Hidden history seawall anomaly
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Rare 8,000 year old burial of child with limbs removed discovered in Indonesian cave
- 'Remember Remember the 5th of November...': Guy Fawkes, UK government lies and new lockdowns
- Evidence of a prehistoric female 'hunter' discovered in Peru's Andes mountains
- Mycenaean necropolis of Trapeza reveals hierarchical society and ancestor worship
- Ultra-rare coin celebrating Julius Caesar's assassination sells for a record $3.5 million
- Evidence of megadrought in ancient Turkey also reveals tale of human resilience
- Wild conspiracy theory? The truth behind the biggest threat to the 'War on Terror' narrative
- Asteroid 2020 VT4 breaks record for the closest asteroid flyby
- No headphones required - New device beams music straight into your head
- New feature of STEVE discovered by scientist
- Unexplained brightness from colossal explosion that outshone a kilonova
- Tree rings may hold clues to impacts of supernovas on Earth
- New nature inspired 'robotic snake' device gripper
- Are origin-of-life researchers now accepting Intelligent Design?
- Two new mammals discovered in Australia
- Rare wolf spider presumed extinct in Britain turns up on military base
- 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake reveals unusual surface movement
- New kind of superconductivity discovered
- Asteroid Apophis is speeding up from sunlight as scientists recalculate odds of 2068 impact
- Technique to regenerate optic nerve a possible future glaucoma treatment
- Mysterious radio signal is coming from inside our galaxy
- Tiny, shape-changing machines that deliver medicine efficiently to the GI tract developed by researchers
- The mysterious platypus discovered to have biofluorescent fur
- How farms protect from childhood asthma
- DNA-based tagging technology coming soon
- New technique to observe atoms
- Ancient dog DNA traces canine diversity to the Ice Age
- Let it snow! Hawaii summits get an early dusting
- Record-breaking winds shake ground, send debris flying in Ontario
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines
- Record November snowfall of 3 feet hits northern Pakistan, blocking roads
- 20 inches of snow falls in 24 hours at Big White ski resort in British Columbia
- Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm - Dozens killed, 350,000 evacuated - 3.8 million households without power in Manila (UPDATES)
- Dog attacks on kids surge with record high of 1,700 reported in 2019 in England - 37 babies mauled
- 'Severe cyclones' have been leaving giant holes in Antarctic ice
- 2020 Atlantic hurricane season busiest on the 169-year official record
- Over 2 feet of snow in 5 days at Bogus Basin, Idaho - 'Never seen this much snow this early in the season'
- 25-foot-wide sinkhole devours 2 cars near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- 30-foot long sinkhole opens up outside post office in Morganton, North Carolina
- Signs and Portents: Woman discovers two-headed worm in Cheltenham, UK
- Three M5+ earthquakes struck yesterday...within three minutes of each other
- Storm brings near white-out conditions to Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, with at least 18 inches of snowfall
- Another gigantic alligator spotted on Florida golf course
- Bridge collapses amid flash-flooding in North Carolina as Tropical Storm Eta kills at least 7
- Strong explosions at Stromboli volcano, Italy
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Where the world is shifting in 2021
- No respite for central Vietnam from landslides, flooding as 12th storm hits - at least 235 people killed or missing since October
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Mediterranean Sea
- Giant green meteor fireball lights up Norway night sky
- Meteor fireball in the sky of Rome
- Bolide filmed over Goiás, Brazil
- New Jersey resident captures meteor fireball on dashcam
- Doorbell cam catches meteor fireball over Lakeland, Tennessee
- Slow-moving meteor fireball? Mysterious light moving across the night sky stuns residents in a Chinese city
- Meteor fireball over northeastern USA so bright it could be seen 550 miles away - 'Brightest shooting star of my life'
- AMS October 2020 meteor fireballs compilation
- Asteroid's fireball over Perth, Western Australia sounded like a 'meth lab blew up'
- 'Outstanding' meteor fireball explodes over northern USA
- Meteor fireballs reported over England and Japan
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- Coronavirus emerged in Italy in September 2019 - Italian study
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go? UPDATE: Banned From YouTube
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- Operation Warp Speed — A technocratic chess piece?
- Best of the Web: Deprescribe the world! New study shows low-carb diets would save BILLIONS currently wasted on drugs. But will Big Pharma allow it?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pharma Deluge: How Much Medication is Too Much?
- T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity
- The ten worst Covid decision-making failures
- South Korea reports 83 deaths among people given flu jabs amid safety concerns
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
Quote of the Day
It is easier to perceive error than to find truth, for the former lies on the surface and is easily seen, while the latter lies in the depth, where few are willing to search for it.
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Recent Comments
Comedic Collapse "they" won't do that either... it was "them". [Link]
[Link] some more Operation Mockingbird reporting....thanks, again, to James Woods
"Well, there are ways that will not work. One of them is the long, slow slog through interminable, dusty election precincts, counting one vote...
.. .. "The Hill el"? (Hebrew: הִלֵּל Hīll ēl; variously called Hill el HaGadol, Hill el HaZaken, Hill el HaBavli or HaBavli, sounds so satanic
....and, speaking of the old and evil, still walking among us, there's this [Link]
Comment: It's only October, but the snow is already falling atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii