© USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory



The summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa got a light snowcap Sunday morning.Cold temperatures aloft combined with some moisture to give the state's two tallest mountains a dusting of snow overnight.Web cams near the summits of both mountains on the Big Island showed a thin coat of snow on the ground.but no significant accumulations were expected.Mauna Kea is the state's tallest mountain with an elevation of 13,803 feet above sea level. Mauna Loa, which is still an active volcano, rises to 13,678 feet.