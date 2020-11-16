A webcam at the summit of Mauna Loa shows a dusting of snow at at Mokuʻāweoweo caldera.
© USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory
A webcam at the summit of Mauna Loa shows a dusting of snow at at Mokuʻāweoweo caldera.
The summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa got a light snowcap Sunday morning.

Cold temperatures aloft combined with some moisture to give the state's two tallest mountains a dusting of snow overnight.

Web cams near the summits of both mountains on the Big Island showed a thin coat of snow on the ground.

The National Weather Service said temperatures were cold enough Sunday morning to support more snow showers, but no significant accumulations were expected.

You won't be able to get to the summit area of Mauna Kea to get a firsthand look, as the road is closed at the visitor center at the 9,200-foot elevation due to the snow, freezing weather and high humidity that can cause hazardous driving conditions.

Mauna Kea is the state's tallest mountain with an elevation of 13,803 feet above sea level. Mauna Loa, which is still an active volcano, rises to 13,678 feet.