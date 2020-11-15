© screenshot



Thousands of opposition demonstrators have taken to the streets of the Georgian capital to demand repeat parliamentary elections.Opposition supporters gathered in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi on November 14 to dispute the results of the October 31 poll, which wasThe opposition, led by thehas said the vote was rigged and that they would boycott the recently elected parliament.ENM leader Nika Melia told the crowd that the opposition would not give up on its calls for new elections to be held under a new administration.Melia said, adding that the October election was "stolen."Georgia Dream has rejected the demand for new elections and has insisted the vote was free and fair."We are not considering the opposition's demands for calling a new election or any other issues," Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, a general-secretary of Georgian Dream, told a press briefing on November 14.The demonstration was held without major incidents and was wrapped up before a 10 p.m. curfew introduced to stem the country's coronavirus outbreak.On November 9, police used water cannons to disperse an opposition demonstration calling for new elections and the resignation of the Central Election Commission.The latest rally comes as theEuropean Georgia has announced that opposition activists will hold rallies in downtown Tbilisi during the