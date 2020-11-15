© University of Southampton



© University of Southampton



© University of Southampton



A new study of the skeleton of an Iron Age man with the first known case of tuberculosis in Britain has shed new light on his origins.Archaeological excavations at Tarrant Hinton, Dorset, between 1967 and 1985 uncovered a variety of evidence for settlement between the Iron Age and the Roman period. Possibly the most significant discovery was the skeleton of an Iron Age man whose, is in fact the earliest case of TB ever found in Britain.In a new study, chemical analysis of the man's bones and teeth, carried out by the University of Southampton for the Museum of East Dorset, has finally answered some key questions about his origins. The results show that the man arrived in Dorset as a child, around the age of eight. His family came from an area of Carboniferous Limestone outside Britain, somewhere to the south or west. The skeleton is now on permanent display at the newly-refurbished Museum of East Dorset in Wimborne (currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions).Alistair Pike, Professor of Archaeological Sciences at the University of Southampton, helped build a picture of the man using mass spectroscopy to investigate stable isotope ratios (carbon, nitrogen, strontium and oxygen). This type of analysis works on the principle that whilst everyone's bones and teeth are made up of the same chemical elements, differences in the precise form of these chemicals can provide information about a person's diet and also the source of their drinking water when their teeth were forming in childhood. Samples were taken from the tooth enamel of three molars whilst collagen was extracted from rib and long bone fragments.Carbon and nitrogen isotopes indicated thatStrontium isotopes showed that the man was living on the southern British chalklands between the ages of eight to fourteen, when his third molar (wisdom tooth) was developing. However, the oxygen values for the two earlier molars, suggest a non-local origin before the child was weaned on to solid foods.The combined strontium and oxygen isotope analyses suggest a high probability thatDr. Simon Mays, Human Skeletal Biologist for Historic England said:The isotope evidence is tantalizing. Perhaps he caught his disease in mainland Europe. But it could equally well be that TB was already well-established here by the Iron Age — it does not often show on the bones and."Professor Alistair Pike commented: "The recent global Coronavirus pandemic has shown how the long-distance movement of people can rapidly spread disease and this will have been no different in the past. By using isotopes to trace prehistoric people's origins we hope to determine when, where and how far the diseases of the time were spreading."James Webb, Acting Museum Director, said:He had advanced tuberculosis in his spine (also known as Pott's disease) so he must have been in considerable pain. The changes in his spine would have taken several years to develop.The knowledge gained will help the Museum of East Dorset to develop new education sessions and resources around the Iron Age skeleton which is now on permanent display in the refurbished museum."The research was made possible by a "Small Grant Big Improvement" grant of £1000 from South West Museum Development. The project entitled 'The Iron Age TB skeleton — going beyond the glass case' has enabled the Museum of East Dorset to draw new conclusions and improve the interpretation of this significant and nationally-important artifact for a range of audiences.