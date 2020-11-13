It's Friday the 13th and those who had plans to travel over the mountain passes might be cursing their luck as a strong winter-type storm pummeled the Cascades.Heavy snow combined with blustery winds to bring near white-out conditions to I-90 along Snoqualmie Pass, according to the WSDOT.Multiple spinouts have forced occasional closures of the pass. Eastbound lanes were shut down just after 8:30 a.m. for about an hour to clear wrecks, WSDOT officials said while westbound remained open with chains required. Earlier, multiple spinouts closed a 37-mile stretch of I-90 through much of the mountains late Thursday night into the wee hours of Friday morning, reopening just after 1 a.m. with chain requirements for all vehicles except 4 wheel/all wheel drive.Winds were expected to gust between 25-30 mph Friday afternoon and evening with a chance of thunderstorms that could bring heavy bursts of snow where they roam.In the lowlands, expect rain at times for much of the day with a risk of scattered thunderstorms as the front passes and cool, unstable air moves in in its wake.It will be blustery through the day with gusts in the Puget Sound area as much as 30-35 mph with higher gusts likely along the coast and along Whidbey Island.Speaking of the coast, heavy surf is likely with waves of 15-20 feet combining with King Tides for minor beach erosion and debris run-ups. The Skokomish River is also likely to have minor flooding with all the rain.The weather will be relatively calm over the weekend with just scattered showers at times, but there is no "rest for the dreary" as an active storm pattern holds into much of next week with a number of storms lined up to bring periods of steady rains and blustery winds.These storms look to have warmer origins and will likely just bring rain to the passes, but may also start to put pressure on our area rivers.