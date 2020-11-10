This beautiful meteor spotted from Spain overflew the Mediterranean Sea on 2020 November 8 at about 4:13 local time (equivalent to 3:13 universal time). It was generated by a rock from Comet Encke that hit the atmosphere at about 101,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 97 km over the sea, and ended at a height of around 46 km after traveling about 79 km in the Earth's atmosphere.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), and Sevilla.