To preserve election integrity, Americans deserve a redo

The furthest-left urban enclaves in America's key swing states are clearly engaged in mass voter fraud, which is why many are now demanding an official recount. A much better option, though, is to simply hold a whole new election There comes a point when trying to accurately recount ballots, especially those that arrived in sealed envelopes from the mail, becomes improbable, if not impossible - and truth be told, we are already long past that point.Keep in mind that hundreds of thousands of mystery ballots appeared in the middle of the night after the polls closed.Mail-in ballots are precisely what pushed Joe Biden over the top in most of the aforementioned swing states, as they were carted in under the cover of darkness and added to the official tallies without proper oversight or verification.States can also not be allowed to count votes indefinitely, especially those that arrive long after the election has already ended. This is what has been taking place in Democrat strongholds like Detroit and Philadelphia, where ballot counting suddenly stopped for no reason, only to resume after new cartloads of mystery Biden ballots manifested in the middle of the night.This is the only solution to America's current conundrum which, if left to persist, will erode all of the remaining integrity that our election process still had prior this debacle.The Trump administration is already promising to file legal challenges in every state where voter fraud is apparent. We hope the Trump team will demand not a recount but an election redo, as this is the only way to ensure that the integrity of our election process is both preserved and strengthened."Recounts are a fool's errand," Showalter warns. "Throwing out a bad election and ordering a new one, with hard observation on all sides, full transparency, and judicial supervision is frankly the far better solution, as it is the only way to restore confidence in the system."