A meteor camera captured a giant green fireball shooting across the night sky of Larvik, Norway, on November 7.

Sveinung Vegum's camera captured the moment the fireball approached from afar before falling on the horizon.

Local media in Norway reported the fireball had fallen over Sweden. Norwegian Meteor Network said it received close to 100 reports of a powerful fireball seen in Norway on Saturday.


Credit: Sveinung Vegum via Storyful