Record cold in Sydney, Australia
Sydney has shivered through one of its coldest November days on record as damaging winds and heavy rain lashed the city.

More wild weather is on the way with gale force wind and hazardous surf warnings in place for much of the New South Wales coast from the Illawarra in the south to Byron Bay in the far north.

Sydney reached a top of 21C at 4am on Thursday before the temperature plummeted within hours to 14C by 11am - 10C below the November monthly average.

According to Weather Atlas the average monthly low temperature for Sydney in November is 15.7C.

The mercury dropped down to 12C on Thursday night and fell as low as 10C in Camden, on the city's south-west outskirts, as a surge of powerful southerly winds moved up the coast.

The chilly overnight temperature fell just short of the lowest November 5 minimum temperature of 8.9C recorded in 1913.

The day temperature of 14C was also not far off from the coldest November maximum of 12.6C in 1998, according to Bureau of Meteorology records.

It's the coldest maximum ever recorded on November 5, smashing the previous record of 15.3C back in 1881, according to australiasevereweather.com.

Sydney CBD also recorded up to 20mm of rain between 9am and 9pm on Thursday.

Some areas copped a bigger soaking of up to 30mm, including West Pennant Hills, Little Bay and Ingleburn.

See rest of article here.