In subsequent tweets, President Trump wrote "They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!," adding "They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!"Meanwhile in, whose ballots were subsequently invalidated.* * *President Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming thatare to blame for his lead 'magically disappearing' overnight."Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," wrote Trump, adding: "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."Trump's comments come afterfor the first time in perhaps ever, after which large batches of votes - seemingly all, or mostly all for Biden - tipped the race towards the former Vice President in Michigan and Wisconsin.Money manager Edward Dowd suggests it's '' for the nearly all of the overnight votes in Wisconsin to have been for Biden.Sean Davis of The Federalist pointed out the 'magical ballots' issue,And a question: