Provincial police in Canada's Ontario have launched a probe into twin fires that destroyed churches in two neighboring towns on the same night.Emergency crews responded to a fire inside the historical South Caradoc United Church in the community of Strathroy-Caradoc in southwestern Ontario at around 12:30am on Sunday. However, they were too late to save the historic structure."It was fully involved by the time we arrived," Joop Devoest, deputy fire chief of Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department, told local media.In June, a 42-year-old local man was charged with attempted murder and arson after he burnt down the historical St. James Anglican Church in Parham, Ontario and injured a person while firing his gun outside.