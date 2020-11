In preparation for any emergencies, including widespread social unrest following election results on Tuesday night, the National Guard has been deployed in several states.Fears of election night chaos have gripped state governments for the last month, forcing Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts on Monday to "activate" 1,000 Massachusetts National Guard members.And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown, for the second time in two months, declared a state of emergency for the Portland metro area, citing potential social unrest surrounding the election.Governors have also mobilized Guard forces in Texas, Alabama, and Arizona to major cities in their respective states in anticipation of violence.Guard troops were spotted at a Best Buy in South Philadelphia.Guard troops spotted outside of Philadelphia City Hall.Guard soldiers spotted outside a retail complex in West Philadelphia. No location was confirmed on this Guard deployment.Guard arrives in Chicago.Convoy of Guard troops spotted on a highway heading towards Chicago.National Guard on standby in Massachusetts.