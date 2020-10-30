Puppet Masters
Hunter Biden emails request 'formal meetings with Dad' to secure billion-dollar deals
Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters
The National Pulse
Fri, 30 Oct 2020 18:21 UTC
An email thread entitled "Engagement" from June 2011 reveals a Hunter Biden business associate - Sean Conlon - telling the former Veep's son: "we need to get these guys to an event or something where they get to just formally meet your Dad. For follow on they can talk to Chief of Staff."
"So we have engagement letter if they get other 10 bonds they have a face value of 10b. While it is far fetched Devon said he talked to his professor and these get traded. We get 10% in fees. We need to get these guys to an event or something where they get to just formally meet your Dad. For follow on they can talk to Chief of Staff. Let me know how soon we can do that. V brief. If Nagi get that done we get more bonds to move. Regards your hard working partner in Positano! Sean"
Per subsequent e-mails, "each bond is worth over $2.1 billion."
Hunter Biden's longtime business partner Devon Archer later responded to Conlon forwarding him the email thread insisting he was "in" on the "interesting" deal despite him finding it "difficult to imagine working out."
Yet again.
READ THE ORIGINAL E-MAIL:
None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Comment: Perhaps it should be illegal for public servants and their families to be able to profit from their terms in office. Maybe that way, you could weed out the money-grabbing parasites like the Clintons, Bidens, Bushes, etc.