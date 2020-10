Continúa Nevando en #Janos #Chihuahua

For the city of Chihuahua, it is expected that the thermometer will drop to -1C tonight. And record "snow water."In the middle of autumn.Tuesday, 27 Oct 2020 - An atypical end of October, with record precipitation of freezing rain (commonly known as snow water), snow and hail; with temperatures down to -2 degrees, all due to cold front number 9. The cold front was forecast to reach Chihuahua Capital today with temperatures down to -1C.This was reported by Tiempo Severo Chihuahua, which said the rainfall on Monday night and early Tuesday in Ciudad Juárez was is part of a rare meteorological phenomenon.Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these