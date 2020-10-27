© Boston Police



"Federal authorities are now investigating this matter. For the next several weeks, it is a top priority of our offices to help maintain the integrity of the election process in Massachusetts by aggressively enforcing federal election laws.



"What happened in the early hours of this morning to the ballot drop box in Copley Square is a disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime."

The FBI has joined the investigation into a torched ballot dropbox outside the Boston Public Library that was set ablaze early Sunday morning, destroying 35 ballots cast by city voters, officials confirmed.U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and FBI special agent in charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta in a joint statement Sunday night, said:The state's top elections official, Secretary of State William Galvin, along with Mayor Martin Walsh expressed outrage earlier in the day andGalvin and Walsh pledged thatthe Boston Elections Department told Galvin's office. The ballot dropbox was not substantially damaged and is still available for use.City Councilor Ed Flynn, whose district includes Copley Square, called the arson attempt "a threat to our democracy" in an election where more than 1 million voters have already returned vote-by-mail ballots, including just over 70,000 in Boston alone.Flynn assured voters the city is "beefing up security" at ballot dropboxes across the city.Voters who used the Copley Square dropbox between 2:30 p.m. on Saturday — when the dropbox was last emptied — and 4 a.m. on SundayAffected voters will be mailed a replacement ballot. If a replacement ballot is not cast, the original ballot will be hand-counted to the extent possible by the city's elections department.Galvin is urging local elections officials toVoters can use ballot dropboxes to turn in vote-by-mail ballots until the close of polls on Election Day, Nov. 3.