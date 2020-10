The whole planet has every reason to be terminally puzzled at how all those lofty Enlightenment ideals Thomas Jefferson embedded in the 1776 Declaration of Independence ended up with... Trump vs. Biden.Jefferson borrowed freely from Locke, Rousseau, Hume to come up with an eminently quotable Greatest Hits, featuring "self-evident" truths such as "all men are created equal", "unalienable rights", and that searing "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."Well, Baudrillard would have dubbed the exercise a mere simulacrum, because in real life none of this uplifting rhetoric applied to Native Americans and enslaved Africans.Still, there's something endlessly fascinating about these "self-evident truths". They actually radiated like Spinoza axioms, spawning abstract truths that can be extrapolated at will. Jefferson's "self-evident truths" ended up creating the whole, massive structure of what we define as "Western liberal democracy".And it's this messianic river of fervent truth flowing out of a Himalaya of Morality that leads Americans to dismiss as "malign actors" every nation or society that is judged to be "deviating" from such obvious evidence.Those damned furreners. They're always up to no good.Cut to a mini-remix of the last Trump-Biden presidential debate. In foreign policy terms, it went something like this.The moderator is desperate to move on as she's very much aware of time constraints and looming, incandescent clashes: "Now I want to move on to Defense. It's established Russia and China are interfering in our election process..."Cut to Biden: any country that interferes with the American elections "will pay a price". Russia's "been involved, China has been involved to some degree, and Iran's been involved." They are interfering with "American sovereignty". Rudy Giuliani was used "as a Russian pawn". Trump is "unwilling" to confront Putin. Russia has "destabilized NATO" and is "paying bounties to kill Americans in Afghanistan." And China "has to play by the rules" - or else.Cut to Trump: "You mean the laptop from hell is another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax?"Those damn furrenersSo, inevitably, the laptop from hell had to show up.Well, not really. The FBI was busy mulling how to conduct an investigation on "money laundering". And not on child porn - which, according to Giuliani, is the piece de resistance in the laptop. No one knows if these alleged "investigations" are ongoing.But then, right before the debate, a bombshell presser - including the FBI and Homeland Security - had announced those pesky Russians and Iranians were in fact "trying to influence opinion" on the US elections."Self-evident truths" were back with a bang.One can't make this stuff up.TIP, predictably, is a proverbial Beltway bubble, composed of assorted Democratic Party higher-ups, Clintonistas, Obamistas and neo-con Never Trumpers.Their message is now widely accepted as another avatar of "self-evident truths" because of this group's powerful grip over Anglo-American mainstream media. Reverberations may be seen, for instance, here here and here What's "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" got to do with it?Source: Asia Times