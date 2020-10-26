Earth Changes
Two October snowfall records broken as Marquette in Michigan records 8 inches of snow Sunday
Mon, 26 Oct 2020 18:28 UTC
The National Weather Service reported two broken snowfall records at their Marquette office on Sunday.
"We recorded 8.3 inches yesterday, which breaks the old record of 3.1 inches set in 1976! This recent snowfall also established a new monthly snowfall record for the month of October at our office. Total snowfall recorded for the month stands at 19.2 inches! This breaks the old record of 18.6 inches set in 1979. Weather records for the National Weather Service office located in Negaunee Township date back to 1961."
We haven't seen any snow in the Metro Detroit region yet. The Traverse City region has seen some snowflakes already, but nothing noteworthy.
It's only a matter of time, of course, before we start seeing snow in the Detroit area. Temps are continuing to drop as we head into late fall. Lows are in the mid-30s this week.
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Covid is a pharmaceutical scam...... People have become morons accepting the restrictions.
They couldn't effectively stop or trace AIDS, which caused by HIV or not, was a disease transmitted primarily by fucking someone or through...
Once big Pharma ran out of "broken dick" meds when the patent ran out on Viagra long ago, they've been scrambling for profits. That means creating...
"Not a nation of rule followers." Some Welsh resistance - Angry man tears off plastic sheets covering clothes in Wales Tesco after sales ban by...
The system was designed in a rush and they're not using a relational database. Everything she says makes sense for a quickly designed phone tree...