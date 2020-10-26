© NWS



Snow in October is not entirely surprising in Michigan's Upper Peninsula -- but this much snow is record breaking.The National Weather Service reported two broken snowfall records at their Marquette office on Sunday.We haven't seen any snow in the Metro Detroit region yet. The Traverse City region has seen some snowflakes already, but nothing noteworthy.It's only a matter of time, of course, before we start seeing snow in the Detroit area. Temps are continuing to drop as we head into late fall. Lows are in the mid-30s this week.